Island’s senior-centered organizations receive federal funding

Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be awarding $130,000 of federal funding to over a dozen local partners that provide services to the region’s older adults, the organization said in a press release this week.

Island grantees of the community federal grants include M.V. Center for Living which will allocate those funds to providing a shopping shuttle service which will enable older and disabled adults in doing their own weekly grocery shopping and errands without additional assistance.

Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was also awarded funds which will provide in-home short-term assessment, intervention, and referral for those 60 and older, with issues related to mental health or substance abuse.

Per its mission statement, the nonprofit Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands is the region’s aging agency, which is dedicated to “promoting the welfare, enhancing the quality of life, and maintaining the dignity of adults as they age.”

Funding decisions are made by an advisory committee based on input received via public hearings and community needs assessments.