Tisbury: Children’s Memorial, League of Women Voters, 5K Run/Walk, film festival, and Met Opera

Heard on Main Street: Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end, the faster it goes.

Warning: Eligibility applications for FY 2024–25 Community Preservation Act funding for the town of Tisbury are due Sept. 22 by noon to Tisbury Town Hall. CPC requires one PDF of the application sent to tisburycpc@gmail.com, and 10 hard copies. For more, see tisburyma.gov/community-preservation-committee.

Tropical-storm winds and rain caused a number of events to be moved last week to this weekend, including the annual Ceremony of Remembrance at the Edgartown Lighthouse, this Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 pm. The Children’s Memorial began in 2001 in memory of children who have gone before their time. This is a gathering for family and friends to remember their loved ones.

The League of Women Voters of M.V. will hold a benefit membership tea at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum at 3 pm on Saturday, Sept. 23. This event will honor longtime League member Leigh Smith, who is one of our own treasured residents. Members and the public are invited to attend and learn more about the history of the league on the Island. RSVP to caroleearly@gmail.com.

Once again the annual 5K Run/Walk to benefit the Vineyard Haven library has both in-person and virtual, “on your own” options. Visit runsignup.com to register now. The 5K event is Sunday, Sept. 24, at 10 am. A free half-mile fun run for kids will be held at 9:45 am. The 5K course begins at 10 am at the library on Greenwood Avenue, turning left onto Main Street, and proceeding up Main Street to the West Chop Lighthouse, then returning down Main Street to the library. Registration for the in-person 5k is $30, and includes a T shirt.

If you prefer to run the race on your own time, register today, and run or walk a 5k anytime, anywhere, between now and Sept. 30. Your donation of $25 for the virtual option will continue to support library programs; see runsignup.com.

The M.V. Film Center is offering the final 10 Manhattan Short Film finalists from next Thursday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 1, and all viewers’ votes for the best will count. The films come from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, the U.K., and Canada, as well as three from the U.S. These are the best short films selected from 850 submissions from 72 countries. More at 508-696-9369 or mvfilmsociety.

The Metropolitan Opera season full and half season pass and individual tickets are now on sale at the M.V. Film Center. “The Met: Live in HD” series of matinee performances in 2023–24 transmitted live begins on Saturday, Oct. 21. It will include some premieres, including a new opera in Spanish, as well as new productions and revivals of favorites such as “Carmen” and “Madama Butterfly.”

You don’t have to live up-Island for this: The town of West Tisbury is looking for people interested in serving on the board of the Up-Island Council on Aging. More at townadmin@westtisbury-ma.gov, or call Jennifer Rand at 508-696-0102. I’m sure many of us have enjoyed events at the cp-Island center, so they are asking for help on the board.

Happy anniversary to my daughter, Laurel Mayhew, and Kevin Olson on Tuesday. Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Trip Barnes and Ken Ward today. Happy birthday to Judy Federowicz, Kathy Rogers, and Kenny Davey on Sunday. Your cards and lots of candles will brighten the day on Wednesday for Kathy Ivory, Ashleen Marie Cafarelli, Eric B. Davison, and Dr. Jason Lew.

Heard on Main Street: One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.