SSA budget hearing planned for Wednesday

The Steamship Authority (SSA) announced it will be holding public information sessions about its proposed 2024 budget.

The sessions will take place virtually on Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 am and 5 pm. The sessions, which are expected to run at least 30 minutes, will begin with a brief presentation followed by time for questions and answers for participants. The sessions will also be available later on the SSA’s YouTube page.

Questions can be sent beforehand to SSA communications director Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.com.

The SSA Board will review the preliminary budget during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The SSA is also considering increasing rates that would impact vehicle owners to make up for an anticipated budget shortfall.

For more information about the budget and the sessions, visit bit.ly/3RyhHbi.