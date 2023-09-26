Edgartown awards North Wharf construction bid

The Edgartown select board approved the low bidder for the renovations of the North Wharf at a meeting Monday.

Coastal Marine Construction from Stoughton was awarded the contract for $1.7 million.

The construction costs were lower than expected. Voters approved $2.6 million to fund renovations at the North Wharf at this year’s spring town meeting. That’s following a town meeting in 2019 when $900,000 was approved for the project.

The plan is to replace the bulkhead, timber pilings, and other work on the commercial marine hub.

Town officials estimate that work could wrap up in the spring.

Northern Construction was the highest bidder, estimating the work at $2.8 million.

In other Edgartown news, town administrator James Hagerty announced a series of meetings for the public to learn about the town’s wastewater management plan, which will be a substantial infrastructure undertaking.

Edgartown is currently working with consultants Tighe and Bond to develop a 20-year wastewater strategy.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5 pm at the Edgartown library.

Tuesday’s meeting is planned to be the first of four or five meetings, Hagerty said.