Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival opening celebration

Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival has announced the lineup of awardwinning restaurants that will take part in the Best of the Best Opening Night Celebration, as well as the Fruit of the Island Sea and Bounty of the Vineyard Harvest Grand Tastings. The event runs Oct. 19-22. The opening night celebration will kick off at the Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown. The Island’s finest chefs will be joined by their culinary peers from across the Northeast and the world. Guests will enjoy delicious food paired with wines and spirits from beverage partners. Participating restaurants include Atria, Back Door Donuts, Bar Mezzana, Bettini, Chatham Bars Inn, Cottage City Oysters, Puritan & Co., Red Cat Kitchen, Sweet Life Cafe, the Dunes, the Grey Barn & Farm, Waypoint, Woods Hill, and more. Those opting for the VIP experience will have access to the party an hour early at the Poolside Lounge, and enjoy exclusive hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, champagne, caviar, a Bellini station and a gift bag filled with treats courtesy of Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine culinary partners. VIP admission begins at 6 pm, and general admission starts at 7 pm.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, at Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Edgartown, Bounty of the Vineyard Harvest Grand Tasting Event will celebrate the Island’s beautiful fall bounty. Chefs from ArtFoodLife, Battello, David’s Restaurant, Elda, Eventide Oyster Co., Fin, La Brasa, Landmark Hospitality, Lolo’s on the Water, Primo Restaurant, Summit House, the Fish House, the Dunes, the Newes from America, and more, will create amuse-bouches with farm-fresh ingredients. Guests who opt for the VIP experience will also receive access to an exclusive poolside pre-party with curated flights featuring exclusive pairings, specialty cocktails, and a dessert station. VIP entry is at 1 pm; general admission begins at 2 pm.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, also at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort, Fruit of the Island Sea Grand Tasting will honor the Island’s rich fishing history and all things seafood. Participants will enjoy fresh oysters, fish, and shellfish. Participating restaurants include from Cariño Cuisine, Chaval, Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, Òran Mór, Peter Trout’s Tavern and Inn, Pittsburgh Field Club, Suya Joint, the Dunes, Pawnee House, Tigerhawk Sandwich Co., and more. All dishes will be paired with wine, cocktails, and spirits. VIP guests will receive early access to a party at the VIP lounge, featuring a specially curated, intimate culinary experience including wine and oyster flights and limited-edition Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival merchandise. VIP participants enter at 12 pm; general admission at 1 pm.

Tickets and VIP packages for all events are on sale now at mvfoodandwine.com. Proceeds from the festival help fund charitable organizations that support Island arts, education, and recreation. MV Food & Wine Festival is sponsored in part by Storica Wines.