Film screening benefits Oak Bluffs veterans housing

The Island Housing Trust (IHT) announced that the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society will be screening “Mending the Line” as a part of a fundraising campaign to support the building of affordable year-round homes for Veterans in Oak Bluffs.

The screening will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center and all proceeds will go toward the project.

This film society is also presenting the film in honor of Veterans Day.

The feature film will be preceded by two short films and followed by a panel discussion facilitated by Martha’s Vineyard Film Society founder Richard Paradise consisting of IHT CEO Philippe Jordi, veteran chaplain David Berube, veteran Paul Shultz, and retired Army Colonel Mark Leonard.

According to a press release from the housing trust, “Mending the Line” tells the story of veteran John Colter who finds friendship and healing through the process of learning fly-fishing in Livingston, Montana after returning home with physical and psychological wounds, carrying the “demons of war” and being “hauntingly disturbed by the everyday expectations of friendships and love.”

Proceeds from the event will support the construction of 12 year-round affordable, one-bedroom rental homes and a community room on a 3.4 acre parcel of land at 50 Bellevue Avenue in Oak Bluffs. The project is being made in a partnership between IHT and the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center. Additionally, the outreach center will provide ongoing customized, wraparound supportive services to each resident.

This is a part of a larger fundraising effort for the project. IHT is also pursuing $1 million in Community Preservation Act funding from the Island towns for the project.

Tickets are $20 and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/475cpZx.