Pioneer of nonprofit theater, Robert S. Brustein dies

Robert S. Brustein, 96, died at his home in Cambridge on Sunday, Oct. 29. Born in Brooklyn, Brustein had been a seasonal resident of the Island since the early 1960s, living on Lambert’s Cove Road not far from Seth’s Pond. A champion of nonprofit theater, he was dean of the Yale School of Drama from 1966 to 1979 and founded the Yale Repertory Theatre. Later working at Harvard for more than 20 years, he founded and led the American Repertory Theatre and the Institute for Advanced Theater Training.

A prolific writer, Brustein reviewed productions for The New Republic for decades. He was a supporter of nonprofit theater and criticized many commercial productions, introducing audiences to edgy and experimental theater over the years.

The MV Times’ Arts & Ideas magazine featured an interview with Brustein in 2017 after he had turned 90. The story reads in part:

“Brustein still gets up and writes most mornings, and often in the afternoons as well. If an idea hits him, he wants to be at his desk and ready for it. ‘Along with my marriage,’ he says, ‘writing is what gives me the most fun in my life, and I don’t think my age is affecting that.’ He admits to being a more regular napper than he was when he was younger, but he hastens to add that he works even when napping: ‘I often dream a poem. I keep an iPad by my bed so I can write it down.’”

Brustein brought several plays he wrote to the Vineyard. “Spring Forward, Fall Back,” an autobiographical play, premiered at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse in 2006. The following year, “The English Channel,” about a young William Shakespeare was staged at the Playhouse, where he was also an honorary board member. A staged reading of Brunstein’s “Exposed” was also held here. Artistic and executive director of the Playhouse, MJ Bruder Munafo says she learned much from Brustein over the years.

A theater critic, author of numerous books about the theater, playwright, and visionary educator, Brustein was still a creative consultant into his 90s. He also wrote on politics for the HuffPost and began penning poetry. As reported in the Boston Globe, he was a mentor to many, including Meryl Streep, Tony Shalhoub, Cherry Jones, Gideon Lester, Christopher Walken, Henry Winkler, Linda Lavin, Albert Innaurato, Rocco Landesman, and James Lapine.

Times columnist and author Nancy Slonin Aronie, a friend of Brustein, wrote when she learned of his death, “Bob made you feel as if you were the only one in the room. He was love.”

In 1996, Brustein married Doreen Beinart, a human rights activist and documentary film professor. He is survived by Beinart, his son Daniel Brustein, who spent all his childhood summers on the Island, stepson Peter Beinart, stepdaughter, Jean Stern, two grandsons, and five step-grandchildren.