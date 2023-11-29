Tisbury: Housing panel, longevity, Five Corners, Cultural District, and gingerbread houses

Heard on Main Street: The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire.

I am sorry to say that a friend called with the shocking news that her husband and other Islanders had last week been hospitalized with blood clots. I didn’t know that some adults suffered that after getting the flu and Covid shots at the same time this fall. Best wishes to all for a rapid recovery.

Tomorrow, Dec. 1, First Friday will be at the M.V. Museum from 5 to 8 pm.

Shop local on Sunday, Dec 3, and share. Ten percent of proceeds from participating businesses will benefit the Vineyard Committee on Hunger on Sunday, Dec 3. You can also donate $44 for a holiday dinner as well. Make a check payable to Family to Family, and mail it to P.O. Box 4685, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Every cent raised by VCOH stays here on Martha’s Vineyard.

Ready to start celebrating the season? The United Methodist Church in Oak Bluffs welcomes all to the Neighborhood Convention on Tuesday, Dec 5, at 11 am to enjoy the Minnesingers in concert. Bring a sack lunch.

My daughter’s visit over Thanksgiving was fun, but also very helpful for both of us. I had complained of a sort of lower back and leg pain for a couple of weeks, serious because it occurred when, since a fall, I slept on my back. Now I couldn’t sleep because of severe pain when I lay flat. Fortunately for me, after several questions, she diagnosed it simply as a stretched hamstring and helped me to relearn how to sleep on my side with my knees bent — and it worked.

Then she complained her doctor put her on a nebulizer, insisting over her objections. She and her husband have had cats for a while, but it seemed obvious to me. Then she admitted she’d tested positive for an allergy back when the cats were kittens, and then the problem had gone away. But she hadn’t considered that. She’s now thinking of ways to at least keep her cat from sleeping on her bed by offering a cat bed that heats when occupied. (That sounds rather cozy to me.)

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites you to a panel discussing the issues of our Island’s housing crisis. Dan O’Connell, Dylan Fernandes, and Tucker Holland will try to provide guidance on where we can look for help in the next steps in finding solutions for Martha’s Vineyard. At the museum on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 6 pm. Open to all.

The Vineyard Haven library invites you to try The Long Game: Longevity with Jim Lobley in an online session that will focus on movement for brain health. He is personal trainer and longevity coach in private practice in Northampton, as well as the founder of this program for longevity. This program runs from 4 to 5 pm on Wednesday, Dec 6. Or perhaps stop plowing through deep puddles at Five Corners? Zoom in to proposals to the Mass. Dept. of Transportation study of Beach Road, Lagoon Pond Road, and Five Corners in Tisbury. The plan is to develop alternatives to improve climate resiliency and public safety. At this time locals will inform the state and public. Wednesday, Dec 6, at 6:30 pm. Register for these by emailing amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Come to the open meeting at the Katharine Cornell Theatre at 6 pm on Thursday, Dec 7, of the Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District and be part of the creative movement helping to shape the future of art and culture in our town. Discover who they are and how they’re fostering community engagement through art, culture, and vibrant events.

You are invited to the Christmas Faire at the West Tisbury Church on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, featuring wreaths and table arrangements as well as baked goods. Lunch and cookies will be available. The faire includes a silent auction on the website wtcongregationalchurch.org until 6 pm, with many items on display during the faire.

On Sunday, Dec 12, our library welcomes adults and teens to decorate a small gingerbread house at 1 pm. Space is limited, as long as supplies last. The children’s session is Thursday, Dec 14.

Here is an unusual event to put on your calendar. Zoom on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 pm: On this 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, you can learn about the political problems tea presented to the colonies from Claire Evans and Debra Dudek. They will also explain how to trace the real participants through lineage and historical groups. Register at amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Happy Anniversary tomorrow to Anne and Michael Anderson.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes tomorrow to Porter Fraser. Happy Birthday on Monday to Sarah Wajda.

Heard on Main Street: If at first you don’t succeed, skydiving is not for you.

