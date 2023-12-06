Tisbury: Wishing Tree, Christmas Faire, winter walks, holiday activities, and Boston Tea Party

Heard on Main Street: Santa comes by ferry because it is deer week on the Island.

One of the first things I think of in December is the seasonal delight of children. I missed the chance to learn about fostering Island children last weekend in Oak Bluffs at the home of Vineyard foster parent Elexis Wildanger. The islands are in desperate need of foster parents. If this is something you’ve ever thought of, call parent resource worker Christopher Russo at 508-760-0275, or email ewildlex@aol.com.

The Wishing Tree at 124 William St. is waiting for you to tie your written wishes and prayers on the tree until New Year’s Eve. Bring your own tags or ribbons, but some may be there. Light a candle for someone loved or missing. Visitors are welcome when the lights are on.

Busy weekend: The Christmas Faire at the West Tisbury Church is Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, with wreaths and decorations, baked goods, and lunch. A Silent Auction on wtcongregationalchurch.org until 6 pm, and some on display. Handmade From the Heart benefits Hospice and Palliative Care of MV (HPCMV) Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Daniel Fisher House in Edgartown, with handmade gifts and a drawing for prizes including gift cards.

The VCS Winter Walks continue on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the M.V. Shellfish Group’s Solar Hatchery on Lagoon Pond, with an exploration of the nearby shoreline and conservation lands. Rick Karney, shellfish biologist, will share more on the Lagoon, the hatchery, and the health of Island coastal waters. The walk begins at 10 am, for about two hours. Registration with Vineyard Conservation Society is required, limit 30, limited parking.

The Edgartown library has poinsettia plants for $5 each at a Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2. Later is a screening of “George Balanchine’s ‘The Nutcracker’” from 3 to 5:30 pm. The Special Holiday Opera Club will show “The Opera Gala from Baden-Baden” on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 4 pm, with English subtitles. More at 508-627-4221. Also enjoy International Film Nights on Thursdays from 6 to 8 pm. Want to learn to make cornbread? Join Chef Look Cooks on Thursday, Dec. 21, from 3 to 4:30 pm.

At Oak Bluffs library, the Holiday Reception has seasonal refreshments and donated children’s books for the kids, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 5:30 pm. Enter through the back door. And stay for the W.T. Church Handbell Choir at 5:30 pm. Chess for all ages continues on Saturdays, from 2 to 3:30 pm.

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum invites you to discover Martha’s Vineyard as a muse for memoirists. You may just need a little help with the first steps. Join Island authors Sherry Sidoti, Nancy Slonim Aronie, and Bill Eville as they welcome you into the world of personal storytelling. Fee for admission on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 5.30 to 7 pm.

Our Vineyard Haven library offers the story of the Boston Tea Party on its 250th anniversary on Zoom. In 1773, tea presented political problems for the British Crown and the Colonies. Learn more with authors Claire Evans and Debra Dudek, like who took part (and the phonies), on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 pm. Sign up at the library.

Classic movies are on the big screen at the Vineyard Playhouse, $5 at the door, Mondays at 6 pm. Dec. 11: “Miracle on 34th Street”; Dec. 18: “It’s A Wonderful Life.”

A casual cabaret performance of “Holiday Melodies” by Paul Munafo, Shelagh Hackett, and accompanist Jeremy Berlin on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 7 pm, at the Vineyard Playhouse. Suggested donation is $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Jessie Chandler. Happy birthday to Anna Tomlinson on Saturday. Sunday belongs to Doug Cabral. Best wishes for another happy day on Wednesday to Kayla Pachico.

Heard on Main Street: It is a fact that the second mouse gets the cheese.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.