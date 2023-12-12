Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 4 – 8, 2023

Chilmark

Dec. 7, Douglas Del Vigna and Erika West, trustees of the Douglas M. West 2017 Trust, sold 3 Tennis Lane to Irene E. Ziebarth, trustee of the Irene E. Ziebarth 2017 Trust, for $1,311,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 6, 23 Pinehurst Road LLC sold 23 Pinehurst Road to Millers Unlimited Properties LLC for $1,550,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 4, the Estate of Alice L. Coleman, the Estate of Alice J. Coleman, and Allyn J. Coleman sold 66 Nashawena Park to Heritage Haven LLC for $850,000.

Dec. 5, Richard S. Dubin, trustee of 45 Menahan Street Realty Trust, sold 45 Menahan St. to Island Vineyard Properties LLC for $450,000.

Dec. 8, Dona A. Adkins and Scott A. Slarsky sold 4 Quail Run Unit 21 to Sean Cooney and Whitney Crispell for $810,000.

Dec. 8, Geoghan E. Coogan, trustee of 25 Inca Road Nominee Trust, sold 25 Inca Road to Greypark LLC for $1,535,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 6, Judith Belushi Pisano sold 48 Maura Way to Judith Jacklin Belushi Pisano and Pamela Leslie Jacklin, trustees of Judith Jacklin Belushi Pisano Revocable Living Trust, for $100.

Dec. 8, Lagoon Pond Collaborative LLC sold 51 Lagoon Pond Road to Teo Elena Azzollini and Shane Patrick Johansson for $625,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 6, Edmund C. Cottle III and the Estate of Deborah C. Raymond, formerly known as Deborah P. Raymond, sold 7 Cottle Lane to Vineyard Haven Lumber LLC for $950,000.