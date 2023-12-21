Coast Guard rescues fishing vessel near Vineyard

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a rescue operation near Martha’s Vineyard, saving four people on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

According to Coast Guard spokesperson Lyric Jackson, crews from Station Brant Point in Nantucket and Air Station Cape Cod responded to an alert that came from a fishing vessel named Two Dukes. The alert came in around 9:20 am and the stranded vessel was about seven miles southeast of Martha’s Vineyard with four people aboard.

Two of the Two Dukes crew members were hoisted onto a MH-60 helicopter while the master and first mate stayed on board the fishing boat.

A Coast Guard crew from Station Woods Hole towed the vessel to Vineyard Haven Harbor after receiving the boat from the Station Brant Point crew.

“The fishing vessel was moored to the pier at 4:50 in the afternoon [on Tuesday],” Jackson told The Times.

One person from the boat was injured, although they opted out of medical treatment.

Jackson told The Times it’s unclear where Two Dukes set out from, but its homeport is Newport, RI.

The fishing vessel has since left Vineyard Haven Harbor.