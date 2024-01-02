Katherine White Mazza, or “Katie,” as most knew her, passed gracefully and peacefully on Dec. 22, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was 90 years old.

Born on August 18, 1933, Katie was the youngest of seven children of Antone F. White and Mary Caton White. They raised a tight-knit, proud, and hard-working family. Her father, a first-generation immigrant with very humble beginnings, successfully launched a family business, Antone White & Son, in the late 1920s. Later she would witness her older brothers, George, Joe, Albie, and Lester cultivate and grow that enterprise into a hugely successful household name. The company was White Bros. Construction, and was sold in 1995.

Katie attended the Oak Bluffs High School, and graduated, with 11 others, in 1952. Later in life she worked in the office of White Bros. Construction, doing their bookkeeping. Working alongside her family brought her so much joy.

Katie had grit and spunk right from the beginning. Her youthful spirit carried her through life making friends everywhere, young and old. She could be spotted well into her early 80s dancing in a crowd on Tivoli Day, especially if Johnny Hoy was playing! She was an avid storyteller, and always had to act everything out. She would often joke how she missed her calling on the big stage! She rescued many dogs over the years, and loved her animals. She loved the rides with her brothers at different stages in her life, most recently, driving around with her brother Albie. They could often be seen getting coffee at Cumberland Farms, or just sitting at the Oak Bluffs Steamship, watching the boats come in.

She is survived by her three children, Michael, Dona, and Marykay, as well as her beautiful grandchildren Jade, Alexandra, and Michael; and by many nephews and nieces, both here on the Island as well as extended family in Florida.

The family plans on having a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 3:30 pm, at the P.A. Club. We ask you to just bring a memory you have to share of our mother — and bring your dancing shoes! There will also be a graveside service at a later date.