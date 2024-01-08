FinCom against funding field appeal

The Oak Bluffs Finance and Advisory Committee is once again urging the Oak Bluffs Planning Board and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee to resolve the field lawsuit.

During a meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4, the finance committee voted 7-0 to send a letter to the planning board recommending that no more funds be used toward the field lawsuit. Finance committee chair Sherry Countryman and member Sean DeBettencourt abstained from voting.

The controversial lawsuit is over the planning board’s rejection of the school committee’s request for a special permit to construct synthetic turf. The school district appealed the board’s rejection. After a Land Court judge ruled in favor of the school district this past fall, the planning board filed a notice to appeal the decision.

“The FinCom recognizes that there are challenging and multi-faceted challenges in the litigation,” the letter, dated Jan. 5, reads. “However, a majority of the FinCom believes that this matter has been sufficiently litigated at considerable expense to the town and the planning board’s position was found to be without merit.

“The FinCom therefore voted at its meeting that the expenditure of any further legal fees by the planning board on the litigation is also unmerited and recommends that such expenditures cease,” the letter further states.

Last April, days after the school committee voted in a split decision to continue the appeals process for the field lawsuit, finance committee members expressed their frustrations regarding the expenses associated with the litigation and urged both parties to make a resolution.