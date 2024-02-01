Special Olympic bowlers bring home the medals

Bowlers from the Island participated in a tournament on the Cape last weekend, with 10 participants each earning a Special Olympics medal. The team regularly practices at the Barn Bowl and Bistro every week.

The bowlers who competed in South Yarmouth include Kyra Wildanger, Alyssa Sylvia, Sofia Fuller, Gavin Robinson, Dan Meaney, Justin Corl, and Connor McGrath. Dom Assis, Jamie Rivard, and Talon Russillo are also on the team, but didn’t travel with the Island Autism Group last weekend. The next competition for the bowlers is a regional qualifier in North Attleboro on Feb. 18, followed by a state tournament in March.