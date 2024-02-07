Edgartown: A new Island mystery

Happy February. I saw a little sun today. It wasn’t for long, and it wasn’t overly bright, and a chill came with it, but I’ll take it. As I write, there is still some blue sky up there as the sun goes down. It’s nice to see. I hope we’ll see more this week.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Terry Donahue and Keith Chatinover on Feb. 6, Melinda Goldwire on Feb. 7, and Rebecca Mayhew Hewitt and my dear cousin Kathy King on Feb. 9.

If you are looking for a new book to read, March 12 is the publication date for a new mystery that takes place on the Island. “The Vineyard Remains” is the second novel written by Addison McKnight. Addison McKnight is actually the pen name for two authors, Nicole Moleti and Krista Wells. According to their press information, their common interest in women’s issues plus the cultural obsession with perfection prompted them to write novels together. I had the pleasure of reading “The Vineyard Remains” recently, and enjoyed it immensely. They will have a book signing at Edgartown Books on May 26, from 2 to 4 pm, so mark your calendars now. It will be here before we know it. But in the meantime, you can purchase the book beginning March 12. You can learn more about the authors by clicking on their media page, bit.ly/C_AddisonMcKnight.

Thursdays in February, Pathways Arts is offering a “Slow Stitching Circle” with Rebecca Gilbert and Connie Hyde, from 1 to 3 pm. Bring a small project, start a new one, or stitch up a cell phone case, using supplies provided. The intention is slowing down and having good conversation, while creating — with zero waste.

Do you have a fourth, fifth or sixth grader? They are invited to the West Tisbury library on Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for “Radio Games” with MVY Radio and Perry Dripps. They can learn to use their voice, play with sound effects, listen to vinyl, record themselves, and interview others. They will meet in the large conference room. Please email lhearn@clamsnet.org with any questions.

M.V. Mediation is offering a “Conflict Essentials” course, beginning Feb. 8, from 4 to 5:30 pm. The fee is $200 to $400, depending on your ability to pay, for Massachusetts residents. This 10-session course is designed for those seeking new approaches to workplace, relationship, family, community, and professional conflicts. Those planning to become mediators, conflict coaches, and facilitators should take this course as preparation. Each session can be attended independently. Sessions will be recorded. Meetings will be by Zoom video conferencing. For more details and to register, check the website, mvmediation.org/conflict-resolution-essentials-course. Please send email to education@mvmediation.org for more information.

The Edgartown School’s annual Auction to benefit the eighth grade school trip is on Friday evening, from 6 to 8 pm, at the P.A. Club. This is a fun night out, and an important fundraiser for the class. Bid on items and experiences, get some good deals, and support a great cause. The class trip is a rite of passage that so many of us (me!) remember well, even all these years later.

The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a new boating safety course, “Suddenly in Command,” designed to help those not familiar with boating basics to be prepared in the event of emergencies on the water, when the captain or crew become injured or unable to operate the vessel. The course will be held at Coast Guard Station Menemsha on Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. The cost is $40, and preregistration by Friday, Feb. 9, is required. To register, please email vineyardcgaux@gmail.com with the subject line “Register me for ‘Suddenly in Command.’”

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard (MV Dems) monthly meeting, with guest speaker(s), discussion, and activity planning, will be on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 9:30 am via Zoom. To get the Zoom link, please email demsmv@gmail.com.

Mark your calendars, Edgartown School families: Wednesday, Feb. 14, is a half-day, with a noon dismissal for Edgartown School kids for teacher professional development.

That’s all she wrote, as my father used to say. Have a wonderful week.