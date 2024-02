During a scavenger hunt, things aren’t always what they seem. Incomplete information encourages participants to remain curious and open to numerous possibilities. Plus, they’re fun! In February, on Tuesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and on Sunday, 12 – 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will host a winter walking scavenger hunt. Bundle up the kids and let them search outdoors for different items, then come inside to the children’s room for a prize. Free and open to the public.