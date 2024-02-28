Tisbury: Fulling Mill Brook, ‘Living on Wampanoag Territory,’ mystery movie, and Vineyard lawns

Heard on Main Street: “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” —Dr. Seuss

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum opens an exhibit called “Percy E. Cowen: My Own Dearest Jane” on Saturday, March 2. Percy Cowen (born 1883) was an illustrator for well known magazines before being drafted into World War I. During his service, he wrote his wife, Jane Look Cowen, on Martha’s Vineyard, with intricate drawings. The letters to Jane included sketches of daily life and the war-torn landscapes of France. Their grandson is artist Allen Whiting. The exhibit will be open through May 26.

You can explore an historic Land Bank property on Sunday, March 3. Join staff from the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank for a guided tour of Fulling Mill Brook Preserve in Chilmark. Beautiful trails meander through dense woods where wooden bridges cross over ancient streams. The walk begins at 1 pm.

The Neighborhood Convention has a fascinating topic in March: “Living on Wampanoag Territory” with Sassafras Earth Education’s David Two Arrows Vanderhoop and Saskia Vanderhoop. Gather at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Main Street on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 am. Bring your sack lunch.

Need some smiles? The Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) collects, exhibits, and celebrates art seen nowhere else. Since 1993, MOBA has collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash, and even the artists who create it. They analyze, compare to classic art, and share with fans around the world. In this fun presentation by Michael Frank, MOBA Curator in Chief, each MOBA piece is shown alongside the classic art that inspired it on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 pm. Register at bit.ly/49iyKEc at the Vineyard Haven library.

Mystery? In this movie the wife and mother become the prime suspect when her husband is mysteriously murdered. To complicate the situation, the sole witness to the husband’s untimely demise is her blind son. She must then face the consequences of keeping secrets as she contends with her murder trial, while her innocent son must choose between family loyalty and the truth. Rated R. See “Anatomy of a Fall” at our Vineyard Haven library at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 12.

If you missed the “Love Song for the Vineyard Lawn” offered in Island libraries, the next stop will be in Chilmark on Wednesday, March 13, at 4 pm. Learn how our lawn care choices affect everything from our personal health to our community’s water quality and how to apply the Vineyard Lawn approach in your own backyard. Thanks to the Vineyard Conservation Society.

The Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meets Thursday, March 21, at 2 pm. Enjoy a lively discussion in a “hybrid” format — both in person and on Zoom. Everyone is invited. This month’s selection is “The Vulnerables” by Sigrid Nunez. Copies of the book are at the desk. Email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org to be added to the list and a Zoom link.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out to Katie Kennedy on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery is dead?

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.