Tisbury: Film Center, adult crafts, day of wellness, Opera Club, jazz music, and book clubs

Heard on Main Street: I wonder if there is anyone under 65 interested in running for president.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Society offers operas and many new films. Choose from one about how memory works, or some restored film noir classics, or “Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse,” at 1 pm on Sunday, March 10, with an introduction by local artist Elizabeth Whelan.

I’m not sure I’m ready for daylight saving time. It seems too early. The sun is still going down at suppertime. This has seemed a very dark winter. I guess I have to deal with it on Saturday night and simply “spring forward.” My car clock is smart enough to do it by itself. Why doesn’t my alarm clock do that?

The Vineyard Haven library invites those adults who have changed their clocks to come to an afternoon of collage using small boxes and oyster shells donated by the M.V. Shellfish Group on Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 3 pm.

Or enjoy a movie at our library at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 12, called “Anatomy of a Fall.” When her husband is murdered, the wife and mother becomes the prime suspect. To complicate the situation, the sole witness is her blind son. She must face the consequences of keeping secrets as she contends with her husband’s murder trial, all while her innocent son must choose between family loyalty and the truth.

And the V.H. library offers “Memoir Writing,” online with Caroline Joy Adams, at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 19, with a new theme: writing about the changes, big and small, desired or not, that we have experienced in the past or now in our lives. You must register with the library.

The Oak Bluffs library is celebrating Women’s History Month. Who did you think of when you read that? Amelia Earhart? One of New England’s famous colonial women? Or our first female vice president? Some suggest the word “history” should be “herstory.”

The O.B. library is also hosting a day of renewal, growth, and mental wellness in celebration of the spring equinox on Tuesday, March 19, from 8 am to 6 pm. (All events are first come, first served.) Or try their Full Moon Potluck Book Club and Virtual Reading Café on Thursday, March 14, from 7 to 9 pm, or by Zoom on Monday, March 25, from 6 to 7 pm. This month’s book is “When Women Were Dragons.” I don’t know the book, but do love the title.

Did you know that the food that was air-dropped by the U.S. into Gaza was ready-to-eat meals? Probably better than uncooked rice, or some such. Just think about what you might be desperate for if you were very hungry. Guess it is a reasonable response. And certainly safer for the refugees than trucks. The news photos showed lots of parachutes, but not how many meals per parachute.

The Opera Club at the Edgartown library will show Donizetti’s “Maria Stuarda” on Sunday, March 10, from 1 to 4 pm. Or you can register for cooking lessons at Chef Look Cooks, which this month is “Thai Chicken and Peanut Waffles” on Thursday, March 28, from 2 to 3:30 pm. And you can certainly plan to enjoy Saturday Jazz with Jeremy Berlin and Delanie Pickering on Saturday, March 30, from 3 to 4 pm.

The Edgartown Library also has a 12 Months, 12 Books Book Club. Want to read a book a month? The March club meeting is Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 5 pm. You need to register and choose a book in a specific different category each month. The book for March should be “A book whose protagonist has a different culture or lifestyle from you.”

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Evan Kristal. Tomorrow, wish the best to Michelle O’Donnell and Kasarah Bruni. Sue Merrill parties on Sunday. Monday marks the day for Whit Griswold and Dorothy Gould (actually Dorothy was born at midnight on the 10th, so she can celebrate Sunday as well.) Mark Daniels’ and James Taylor’s day is definitely Tuesday. Wednesday belongs to Kevin Voyer.

Heard on Main Street: Trying to declutter? There is a simple rule: Get rid of anything that isn’t useful or beautiful, or doesn’t give you joy.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.