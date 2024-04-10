Tisbury: ‘Wonka,’ book club, Ukraine discussion, home energy, poetry, and right whales

Heard on Main Street: Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, you should sleep late.

I was a very little girl when I saw my first eclipse, about 3 or 4. We had to look at the sun through big pieces of darkened film. But I knew it wasn’t real. It was only a big black circle. And I knew the sun wasn’t black. So it wasn’t real. Even though I was young, I knew the sun was really yellow.

At the Vineyard Haven library, kids of all ages will enjoy the film “Wonka” next Thursday, April 18, from 3 to 5 pm.

Did you read this book? “Tom Lake” is the topic of the Vineyard Haven Library Book Club, both in-person and online, at 2 pm on April 18, at 2 pm. Everyone is invited. Copies of the book are available. Register with rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org.

Join the Tisbury affordable housing committee on Tuesday, April 16, at 6 pm at the Vineyard Haven library for facts on affordable housing in Tisbury. Get an update on short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Ask questions. Refreshments will be served.

Wondering why Ukraine matters? Why Americans should care? Find out Thursday, April 18, at 5 pm on Zoom. It has been two years since the war in Ukraine began. Via Zoom, Professor Michael Strmiska will discuss the following: the ups and downs of the war to this point, from both Ukrainian and Russian viewpoints; the death toll on both sides; Russia’s kidnapping of Ukrainian children; sanctions imposed on Russia, and her success in forming links with China, Iran, and North Korea. Also Ukraine’s impressive military successes, the anxiety of the Baltic States and Poland about what a Russian victory might mean. Register with vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Also at our V.H. library, both in-person and online, learn about how you can get a no-cost home energy assessment, rebates for energy-efficient home heating appliances, assistance in adopting renewable energy resources, and other incentives available as our Island transitions away from fossil fuels. Bring your latest electric bill or electric account number to sign up. Thursday, April 18, 4 to 5 pm. Or call 508-504-9508. Register with masssave.com/vineyard.

More online: In honor of National Poetry Month, on Tuesday, April 23, at 6 pm, Caroline Joy Adams, author of “Have Fun with Haiku,” will help you create and share some haiku poems, serious, playful, and just plain fun to write. No experience necessary, everyone is welcome, and if you have already been writing haiku, feel free to bring some of your favorites to class to share with the group. Presenter Caroline Joy Adams, M.Ed., is the author of several books including “Have Fun with Haiku.” Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Also at our library on Zoom, “Talking Politics: How to Have Productive Conversations Without Confrontation,” on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 pm, on Zoom. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

In January, a young right whale was found dead on a Martha’s Vineyard beach, a significant blow to the right whale population. Come to our library for “North Atlantic Right Whales: A Species on the Brink,” a presentation on the status of one of the most endangered marine animals on earth. Jesse Mechling, marine education director for the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, will share information about the North Atlantic right whale as well as current research including aerial surveillance, habitat, and food-resource monitoring. Put this V.H. library program on your calendar for Tuesday, April 30, at 5:30 pm. Hope to see you there.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out on Saturday to Debbie Eggers and Allan M. Davey. Monday belongs to Ann Lee. Many happy returns to Ann Maley on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: If you can’t be kind, at least have the decency to be vague.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.