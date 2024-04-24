Tisbury: Movies, Rasa String Quartet, M.V. Ballroom, digital decluttering, and genealogy

Heard on Main Street: The best things in life are not things.

The M.V. Film Center offers “The Age of Adaline” tonight at 7:30 pm, with Blake Lively, Harrison Ford, and Ellen Burstyn. Free admission. This is a film about a 29-year-old woman who has not aged for nearly eight decades, but …

John Singer Sargent is known as the greatest portrait artist of his era. See why in an exhibition onscreen on Saturday, April 27, at 4 pm at the M.V. Film Center. Filmed at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and the Tate Britain, London, the portraits reveal Sargent’s power to express distinctive personalities.

The Tisbury planning board will present the full master plan report on Monday, April 29, at 5 pm at the Katharine Cornell Theatre, and consider a vote for acceptance of the master plan. The full report is available on the master plan website before Monday, for anyone who would like to review. A Zoom link will be posted on the agenda 48 hours before.

“The Rule Book,” by Sarah Adams, has an unusual “content warning.” It is a “light comedy and love story, with references to dyslexia and parental neglect and adult language, and if you want to keep the bedroom door fully closed, please skip chapter 34.” So I enjoyed that before I even began the story.

The Boston-based Rasa String Quartet explores the musical space where classical and folk traditions intersect. Enjoy their music at the West Tisbury Church on Sunday, May 5, at 4 pm, courtesy of the M.V. Chamber Music Society.

The M.V. Ballroom Musical Sunday Afternoons continue — join the M.V. Ballroom group for an afternoon of off-season dancing and music, performed by local favorites. Come to dance, or just to listen, two Sundays a month from 4 to 5:30 pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 238 Main St. May 5 features Smooth B, DJ Sterling Bishop. On May 19: Flying Elbows, Contra Dance with caller Kansas Brew.

It had to happen, but I almost can’t believe it. Want to learn how to declutter your email? Our library is offering the online opportunity at 7 pm on Thursday, May 2, called “Digital Decluttering.” Wondering how to easily delete all those emails? Tired of the “running out of space” messages on your phone? Log on and learn how to declutter your devices. Led by Jamie Novak, author of “Keep This, Toss That.” Register vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org

Our V.H. library invites you to Movie Night for “The Zone of Interest” on Tuesday, May 7, at 6 pm. The commandant of Auschwitz and his wife try to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Rated PG-13. Popcorn and lemonade served.

Online you can learn the way to “Uncovering a Family Secret (Genealogy).” Through a real-life case study in Massachusetts, learn how to use clues to discover the identity of a child’s father by comparing and correlating information from a variety of sources. The program is led by genealogy educator Claire Smith, of the Bainbridge Island Genealogical Society. Presented with other libraries statewide. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Town residents are invited to the Katharine Cornell Theater at 6 pm on Thursday, May 9, for the monthly meeting of the Vineyard Haven Harbor Cultural District. Help shape the future of art and culture in our town, fostering community engagement through art, culture, and events.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Alexandra Habekost. Jessica Soleil and Melanie Jane Dickson party on Sunday. Tuesday belongs to Andrew Williamson, and Wednesday to his twin Ellie Williamson.

Heard on Main Street: April’s showers bring us May flowers, and the promise of the dandelions of summer.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.