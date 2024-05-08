Tisbury: Gaza, Marian Anderson, ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ Council on Aging, Peter Simon

Heard on Main Street: Everyone seems normal until you get to know them.

I find myself not upset over student protests, but concerned because the news calls them pro-Palestine protests — instead of protests against the war in Gaza. The kids are right; it needs to end as quickly as possible. We all agree it must. For the sake of all of us, not just the obvious victims.

And perhaps someone could suggest the kids try to do something to help, maybe raise funds for organizations helping those in Gaza, such as Save the Children. Instead of canceling graduation.

The M.V. Film Center will show “Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands” on Friday, tomorrow, May 10, at 7:30 pm. Hear this story in her own voice, using archival recordings, followed by a discussion with Sandra Grymes, the niece of Marian Anderson. Also, for opera fans: On Saturday, May 11, at 12:55 pm is the Metropolitan Opera Live with “Madama Butterfly.”

Too many books? The Oak Bluffs library is accepting books in good to excellent condition this Saturday from 11 to 3; tech books must be recent.

See “The Boys in the Boat” at our V.H. library on Tuesday, May 14, at 6 pm. The film is based on the book about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team who competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. Rated PG-13. Popcorn and lemonade served.

The Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library will meet one week early, on Saturday, May 18, at 10:15 am. New faces and volunteers are always welcome.

The ICAN Climate Fair brings Island groups to explain why and how to take action on food security, land use, natural resources, biodiversity, energy transformation, public health and safety, economic resilience, infrastructure, and waste with resilient landscaping. Learn about native plants for Vineyard lawns, and how to support and build climate resilience in your landscape. And there will be landscaper panel discussions; all this on Sunday, May 19, at the Ag Hall, from noon to 4 pm.

What’s happening at your Tisbury COA? Try “Drop-in Improv” with Heidi Drew, for all levels of experience, including none at all, on Tuesdays, May 21 and 28, 11 am to 1 pm. Or join a walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 4 pm, down Spring Street into town and back. Wear comfy sneakers, and bring a water bottle. (More? Anne McDonough 508-696-4205.) Or, are you a nurse over 55? Interested in a group? Call Fran at 508-696-4205.

Enjoy the “Vineyard Scene: Portraits by Peter Simon” from May 11 through June 22 at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, with selections from three decades of work by Peter Simon, who captured the essence of the Island and its inhabitants. His photos of familiar and unknown faces tell a story of everyday life on the Vineyard from the mid-1980s to the mid-2010s. Check your memories.

Bring chairs, friends, and family to the Edgartown library on Saturday, May 18, at 1 pm for a joyful hour of live music on the lawn, featuring the eclectic and funky sounds of Allison Roberts and Friends. Or enjoy a “Bach and Schubert Piano Concert” at the Edgartown library on Saturday, May 18, from 3 to 4 pm, with Judith Merion. Light refreshments will be served.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Amy Levine on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Brendan O’Neill.

Heard on Main Street: It never changes. The best things in life are chocolate. Happy Mother’s Day.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.