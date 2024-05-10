Ag Fair announces this year’s poster

A poster has been selected to represent the 162nd annual Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair. The work is from Oak Bluffs resident, full-time artist, and a submitter of nearly 20 prospective MV Ag Fair poster contests, Traeger di Pietro.

“His poster captures the magic of the Fair—rides and ribbons, livestock and loved ones,” the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society announced in a press release unveiling this year’s placard.

Di Pietro’s piece depicts a sunny, green Ag Fair day, featuring a painting of the backs of a family waiting behind a fence in line for the Ag Fair’s iconic swing ride — along with a few friendly farm animals watching alongside. Below in bright red, the poster reads “FAIR” and lists the fair’s dates and years.

The fair will take place from Thursday, August 15th to Sunday, August 18th.

“Last year at the Fair, I saw a really sweet couple standing by the fence, so that was in my head. They were very casual and relaxed, enjoying the Fair,” di Pietro was quoted in a release from the Ag Society. “Then I wanted to incorporate Lauren and children — that’s where the creative license took place. I wanted it to be diverse and uplifting with glitter and sparkles.” Lauren is di Pietro’s girlfriend.

“I’ve always loved seeing the posters around the Island […] and I’m psyched to hang beside them in the hall. There’s such a beautiful sense of history and I’ve always wanted to be a part of that.” the 47-year-old added.

President of the Agricultural Society Lauren Lynch said that out of this year’s 33 submissions,

di Pietro’s submission stood out. “It’s evocative of posters from the early- and mid-

1900’s, yet reflects our island today,” she said

Traeger’s art will be available on posters, t-shirts, and other merchandise during the Fair.