Heard on Main Street: Believe everything happens for a reason. Do you?

There is something very special about visits with old friends you haven’t seen in a while, especially those with whom you restart the last conversation as soon as you are together.

First Friday returns tomorrow with a full day of fun, especially with live music and activities in Owen Park, starting at 5 pm.

Enjoy the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse this summer. Tomorrow and Saturday, June 7 and 8, is “The Lesson,” written and performed by Tyrone Davis Jr. A schoolteacher in New York City responds to a student’s question about their body. He accidentally propels the elite school into controversy and the press.

The next weekend, June 14 and 15, features “Courage: A Play Based on the Life of ‘Peter Pan’ Author J. M. Barrie.” Barrie said, “To be born is to be wrecked on an island.” John Pielmeier tells the story of Barrie’s life in his own words — from his relationship with his mother through his friendship with the ﬁve boys who inspired his most famous play. Alternately humorous and heartbreaking, the author of “Peter Pan” tells the stories of all the heroes he knew in his own life — the men and women he loved, the men and women he tragically lost.

The second program in the Culinary Series at our Vineyard Haven library on Tuesday evenings at 6 pm this month is “Cheese 101,” with M.V. Cheesery, at 6 pm on Tuesday, June 11. At this workshop, you can ask your most burning cheese questions and sample artisanal cheeses. Registration is required for the series at vhlibrary.com.

As part of the Culinary Series on Tuesday evenings this month at our Vineyard Haven library, you should take particular note of the last one: “Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard” at 6 pm

on June 25. Our Island is a culinary melting pot, with Native Americans, Blacks, European settlers, and Azoreans contributing. Tom and Joyce Dresser share the history and recipes of this Island. Book signing and refreshments follow the talk.

You also need to register at our library for the online workshop to learn what it means to be LGBTQ, sponsored by several libraries, at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 12, on Zoom.

Want to visit farms this summer? The M.V. Agricultural Society has created farm passports for the summer, available at our V.H. library. Visit eight farmstands or markets, stamp your passport, and return to the library before the end of August to receive a prize.

Big birthday balloon wishes go out to my daughter Laurel Mayhew, Brian Flanders, and James Gould-Lamont on Saturday. Many happy returns go to Claudia Nelson and Cody Chandler on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: If you want your dreams to come true, you mustn’t oversleep.