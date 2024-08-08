Tickets available for Chamber raffle

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce announces its annual $10,000 raffle. The event offers a grand prize of $10,000, with the raffle drawing set for Sept. 11, 2024, with only 400 tickets available, providing excellent odds for participants, according to a press release from the Chamber.

Proceeds from the raffle will benefit several local organizations. The Cottagers Inc. Scholarship Fund awards scholarships to BIPOC Island graduating seniors who demonstrate realistic goals and financial need. Since the 1970s, it has supported students seeking higher education or training. The Island Housing Trust Fund contributes to affordable housing solutions, ensuring residents have access to secure and stable homes. Habitat for Humanity M.V. helps build and repair homes for families in need, fostering a sense of stability and community.



Patricia Bush, president of The Cottagers Inc., expressed gratitude for the Chamber’s support. “The Cottager’s Inc. organization is grateful for the support from the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce. Community partnerships like these are important in tackling the critical causes that make Martha’s Vineyard a better place for everyone,” Bush said in the release.



Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online at the Chamber’s official website, mvy.com, or in person at the Chamber office located at 24 Beach St., Vineyard Haven. The drawing will take place on Sept. 11, and the winner will be announced at Martha’s Vineyard Bank and on the Chamber’s social media channels. Participants do not need to be present to win. For more information, to purchase tickets, and to stay updated, visit mvy.com.