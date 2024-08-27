Heard on Main Street: All the world is divided into three parts: up-Island, down-Island, and off-Island.

Yay! The Tisbury School’s two-year, $81 million renovation and addition — the largest building project in town history — is finally to open Sept. 3. A young neighbor has spent kindergarten in a trailer. She and other students are sure to be excited with their new world.

Now performing at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse through Sept. 14 is “Billy Baloo,” book by Michael Mason, adapted by Willy Mason, with music and lyrics by Jemima James, Michael Mason, and Willy Mason, directed by MJ Bruder Munafo, with musical direction by Bill Peek. Did you miss it before? This second production is back by popular demand.

First Friday is Sept. 6, starting with the Art Market on Beach Street and live music on Main Street and Owen Park in the afternoon.

Congratulations to the M.V. Garden Club in celebration of its centennial in September, now featured in an exhibit at the M.V. Museum. Ever wonder why the Garden Club announces awards just as the flower boxes on shops start to look bedraggled? They are picking the best ones now and in September. This is the time you should enjoy the lovely displays at local businesses that make your town more attractive.

The annual 5K Run/Walk to benefit our library on Sunday, Sept. 22, will have in-person and “run on your own” options. A free half-mile fun run for kids will be held at 9:45 am. The 5k course at 10 am starts at the Vineyard Haven library on Greenwood Avenue, turning left onto Main Street to the West Chop Lighthouse, then returning on Main Street to the library. Registration for in-person 5k is $30, and includes a T shirt.

If you prefer to run on your own time, register today, and go run or walk a 5k anytime, anywhere, between now and Sept. 30. Your donation of $25 for this option will help support the library. Advance registration is encouraged; visit runsignup.com.

The Vineyard Haven library also plans a series of monthly Zoom lectures exploring the wonders of African art with Jean Borgatti, consulting curator for African, oceanic, and native American art at the Fitchburg Art Museum. The lectures begin at 2:30 pm, on the second Sunday of each month from Sept. 8, through April 2025, with the final lecture on the first Sunday of May. Register now.

In recognition of World Alzheimer’s Day, the Vineyard Haven library will host a presentation by M.V. Hospital neurologist Dr. Nicole Absar on “Healthy Aging and Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia.” The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 pm at the Vineyard Haven library.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Jessica Dolliver on Saturday. Happy birthday to Edwin Gould-Hart on Monday.

Heard on Main Street: In five years, will this matter?

