Real Estate Transactions: Sept. 2 – 6, 2024

Chilmark

Sept. 5, Jane Fagell and the Estate of David W. Fagell sold 2 Rockrose Path to David Sinpoli for $1,550,000.

Sept. 6, Julie Johnson Staples and Brent Staples sold 5 Oyster Lane to Daniel B. Filippelli for $1,895,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 3, the Estate of Elfriede Rozhen and Jeanette Nelson sold 61 Dodgers Hole Road to Pilgrim Hill Holdings LLC for $686,000.

Sept. 3, Lawrence F. Depaulis and Debra D. Depaulis, trustees of Depaulis Family Revocable Trust, sold 53 Peases Point Way North to Three Sisters Properties LLC for $2,500,000.

Sept. 4, Edwin B. Gentle Jr. sold 85 Bay View Ave. to John T. Cully Jr. and Heather R. Cully for $1,025,000.

Sept. 5, Gaines View LLC sold 40 Gaines Way to Robert D. Moriarty, trustee of Little Beach Trust, for $9,523,000.

Sept. 5, Patricia M. Norris sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 515 Week 28 to Rosemary Tragemann for $32,500.

Sept. 6, Timothy F. Creato sold 382 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to Sonya Johnston, trustee of Sonya Johnston Living Trust, for $565,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 6, Amy R. Goldson, trustee of Amy R. Goldson Trust, sold 11 High Meadow Lane to Perrilliat & Associates LLC for $1,590,000.

Sept. 6, Flowerwood LLC sold 3 Uncas Ave. to Christ Stamatos and Josh Cohen, also known as Joshua Cohen, trustees of PCS-Dixwell Realty Trust, for $650,000.

West Tisbury

Sept. 5, Jenifer Strachan, Mary Claire Wall, and the Estate of John L. Zannini, also known as John Lois Zannini, sold 188 Waldrons Bottom Road to Mark Rowlette for $1,350,000.