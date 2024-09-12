Grateful for school essay

To the Editor:

Thank you, John Merrow, for your wonderful essay “A message to students on the first day of school.” My husband and I and all four of our children are teachers, and we know how important those first few weeks of school are. I want to thank The MV Times for publishing your essay in last week’s paper. I hope all the wonderful teachers on the Vineyard and all our terrific students in K through 12th grade have a chance to read your essay and follow your great advice. That way everyone will get off to a good start this school year!

Betsy Dripps

West Tisbury