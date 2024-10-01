Edgartown Town Column

As the last week of September settles in, the pastel reds and oranges of fall have begun to bleed their way across the trees. Watching the Island’s seasons change is one of the greatest joys of living here; the off-season buzz has finally settled, and the quaint characteristics of this place are truly starting to shine through.

With record winds hitting the Island over the past week, Derby participants have been feeling the pressure. Less than three weeks left to weigh in those winners before the Derby comes to an end. Which means that’s how long you’ll have to participate in the seventh annual Bass in the Grass Fundraiser, mid-September through Oct. 20 at Carnegie Heritage Center from 10 am to 4 pm. Bid on your favorite Bass for a chance to have a piece of the Island in your home. This fundraiser helps raise money for local artists, the EBT, and the Derby Scholarship fund, which gives back to qualified Vineyard students annually.

Edgartown Books will be hosting an author book signing with Dan Martino. A Vineyard-based author of “The Oyster Book: A Chronicle of the World’s Most Fascinating Shellfish, Past, Present, and Future.” Martino was a TV producer for a decade when he stumbled upon oyster farming while filming. After realizing the opportunities within the field of oyster farming, he promptly changed career paths. His book signing will take place on Sunday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 pm at Edgartown Books.

What’s better than a weekend spent with Oysters by the Ocean? On Oct. 11-13, the Winnetu will be hosting their first annual Oysters by the Ocean festival. This event offers an ideal fall weekend, pairing local Vineyard oysters with Jefferson’s Bourbon. Hosted by Jefferson’s founder, Trey Zoeller, this three-day gathering includes oyster farm tours, shucking sessions, bourbon tastings, and a classic Vineyard clambake.

My idea of the perfect end to a weekend is a slow early morning with a hint of meditation, breath work, and of course yoga. Join Jason Mazer-Kelley on Sunday, Oct. 6, over at the Chappaquiddick Community Center for yoga from 8:45 to 9:30 am. Jason is a certified yoga teacher with thousands of hours of experience in the wellness field. He has been practicing yoga, meditation, and other mindfulness modalities since 2011, and has been teaching yoga and meditation since 2014. If you’ve ever been interested in starting this peaceful practice, this is a great place to get started.

