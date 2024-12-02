Weekend crew shortage cancels sold out ferry trips

As the Thanksgiving holiday weekend wrapped up, trip cancellations induced by a crew shortage at the Steamship Authority put a wrinkle in some passengers’ travel plans.

The absence of one crew member canceled two Sunday afternoon trips for the Island Home, the largest ferry in the Steamship Authority’s fleet. Over 100 reservations were impacted, according to Steamship officials.

“I don’t have an exact number but the boat was sold out both ways so it would have been about 120 cars total,” Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, told the Times in an email. “But I’m told we were able to accommodate everyone within a few trips.”

Driscoll declined to say which department the crew member belonged to.

Ferry cancellations this year were often inflicted by being short staffed by one person. In October, crew shortages led to 40 freight ferry cancellations in the span of a week.

Steamship Authority officials have previously expressed concerns over the dwindling number of new mariners contributing to a global workforce shortage. Although the ferry line has been able to hire many entry-level vessel positions recently, Steamship captains have told the Times that less desirable hours and pay have hit retention rates over the years. The contract for licensed deck officers expired on July 26. Negotiations between the ferry line and the union representing the licensed deck officers are ongoing.