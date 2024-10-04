Latest crew shortage causes dozens of SSA cancellations

A crew shortage has led to nearly 30 freight ferry cancellations this week for the Steamship Authority.

On Friday morning, the Steamship Authority announced that its freight ferry, the Sankaty, would not be running its trips starting with the 11:05 am departure from Woods Hole.

“Any affected passengers with vehicle reservations should report to either the Woods Hole or Vineyard Haven terminals to be placed in line for priority standby travel by our terminal staff,” the online announcement reads. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Nine of the Sankaty’s Friday trips were canceled due to a crew shortage. Between Wednesday and Friday, 20 of the Sankaty’s trips were canceled for a crew shortage.

“It has been a single individual in most of these cases, either as a licensed deck officer or engineer,” Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, told the Times. “We have been moving personnel around to fill in as possible, but it unfortunately is not always possible.”

The Sankaty isn’t the only vessel that experienced cancellations from a lack of crew. Another freight ferry, the Governor, had six of its trips canceled on Monday.

Crew shortages have struck the ferry line’s schedule several times over the year, one of the biggest hits when sixteen trips were canceled during a busy summer weekend that caused Vineyard officials to call for improvements to recruitment and retention efforts.

Steamship Authority officials have previously expressed concerns over the dwindling number of mariners contributing to a global workforce shortage. With contract negotiations ongoing, Steamship captains have noted to the Times that the less desirable hours and pay offered by the ferry line compared to other transportation providers keep new talent from joining and staying. The contract for licensed deck officers expired on July 26. Driscoll told the Times negotiations with labor unions representing licensed deck officers and engineers are still ongoing.