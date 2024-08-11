Short-staffing leads to Steamship cancellations

A shortage of Steamship Authority workers caused trip cancellations and delays this weekend.

A Saturday storm also caused a power outage at the company’s Mashpee reservations office, though that was resolved by noon, according to Sean Driscoll, the company Communications Director.

“All customers who were waiting to travel as a result of Saturday’s crewing cancellations on the Woods Hole–Martha’s Vineyard route were accommodated by the end of the day,” Driscoll said.

“As a result, however, several vessels ended their operational days later than scheduled, so some early-morning trips today were delayed or canceled to allow our crews to get their U.S. Coast Guard-mandated rest period,” he added.

Struggles continued Sunday, when the company canceled 10:45 am and noon trips on the M/V Island Home due to “continued delays in boarding throughout the morning … and to allow the vessel to get back on its published schedule.” The Martha’s Vineyard route Sunday showed six cancellations, one diversion and nine delays by noon.

In an online advisory Sunday, the company also asked customers to remain respectful. “Our crews and terminal personnel are working hard to accommodate today’s affected customers. We ask our customers to please remember their patience as they travel today; we received disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees, and there is no excuse for that behavior. We understand this is a frustrating situation, but we ask everyone to please treat our employees with the same respect they would like to receive.”