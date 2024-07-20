Island Home generator problems causes cancellations 

Updated

The Steamship Authority ferry Island Home had to cancel multiple trips on Saturday due to problems with its generator.

The Island Home canceled its 8:15 am departure from Woods Hole and its 9:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven. The vessel would sail its route again starting with the 10:45 am trip.

Outside of the generator problem, the Island Home also had issues with its doors opening, forcing the 2:30 pm departure from Vineyard Haven to be canceled.

Sean Driscoll, the Steamship Authority communications director, said he did not have further details on why the generator was having issues.

He said vehicles aboard the problematic afternoon trip were eventually “offloaded” and the vessel returned to Woods Hole. He did not have a count of how many vehicles were impacted by the canceled trips.

The Island Home’s 3:45 pm departure from Woods Hole and its 5 pm departure from Vineyard Haven were also canceled due to issues with the generator, according to Driscoll.