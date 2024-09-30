Mechanical issue, crew shortage causes SSA cancellations

An issue with a hose and a crew shortage has led to ten trip cancellations for the Steamship Authority freight ferry Governor.

Four morning ferries, between the 5:30 am departure from Woods Hole and the 8:35 am trip from Vineyard Haven, were canceled because “an engine coolant hose needed to be sourced and replaced,” Steamship Authority spokesperson Sean Driscoll told the Times.

Although the Governor was repaired and sailing later in the morning, six trips scheduled for later on Monday have also been canceled — starting with the 12:20 pm departure from Woods Hole and ending with the 6:30 pm departure from Vineyard Haven — because a licensed deck officer couldn’t make it to work.