Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Dec. 4 to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:
First, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +44 card
Second, Ed ROman with a 9/4 +49 card
Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +48 card
Fourth, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +42 card
Fifth, Sharon Barba with a 9/4 +31 card
There were three 24-point hands, by Louie Larsen, Sharon Barba, and Ron Ferreira. There were a total of 10 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).
If you play cribbage, come on by and try us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. Entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!