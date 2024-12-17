Cribbage Club results

20 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Dec. 4 to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Bill Russell with a 10/5 +44 card

Second, Ed ROman with a 9/4 +49 card

Third, Suzanne Cioffi with a 9/4 +48 card

Fourth, Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +42 card

Fifth, Sharon Barba with a 9/4 +31 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Louie Larsen, Sharon Barba, and Ron Ferreira. There were a total of 10 skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, come on by and try us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. Entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!