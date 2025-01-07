Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 30, 2024 – Jan. 3, 2025

Edgartown

Dec. 30, Polly Slater Glover, Katherine Miller, also known as Katherine P. Miller, Mary Williamson, also known as Mary S. Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter sold a subdivision on 0 Chappaquiddick Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $3,280,000.

Dec. 30, Polly Slater Glover, Katherine Miller, Mary Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter sold a subdivision on 0 Chappaquiddick Road to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $4,720,000.

Dec. 30, Polly Slater Glover, Katherine Miller, Mary Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter sold 0 Dike Bridge Road Lot 7A to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for $350,000.

Dec. 30, Polly Slater Glover, Katherine Miller, Mary Williamson, Stephen W. Potter, and Harriet Potter sold 0 Dike Bridge Road Lot 7B to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation for $5,381,776.

Dec. 30, Stephanie D’Angelo sold 3 Dunes Road to Dunes Road PCAC3 LLC for $10,000,000.