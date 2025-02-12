Call for nominations for West Tisbury poet laureate

The West Tisbury library is seeking nominations for the new West Tisbury poet laureate for 2025–28. The term of the current town poet laureate, Tain Leonard-Peck, is coming to a close. Leonard-Peck will read one more poem at West Tisbury’s Town Meeting this spring.

Poet laureate nominees must be residents of West Tisbury, and willing to help raise public awareness of the importance of poetry to our Island community. Please nominate yourself or someone else. Submit a poet’s name and contact information by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org. The deadline for submissions is March 1. The new poet laureate will be appointed by April 1 and introduced at the Town Meeting.

For more information about the nomination process and the role of town poet laureate, visit westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary/west-tisbury-poet-laureate.