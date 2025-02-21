New high school environmental studies scholarship announced

The Vineyard Conservation Society (VCS) has announced the creation of a new scholarship program for Island high school students named after active members in the conservation community.

The Blum Family–VCS Environmental Scholarship, which will begin this year, will offer four scholarships of $2,500 each to students aimed at supporting their education in environmental studies.

The scholarship is funded by Jennifer and Jonathan Blum, who have been active members of the VCS community. Jennifer Blum is the current treasurer and former president of VCS.

“It is our hope to encourage careers in conservation, as well as foster a love of the environment in the next generation,” Blum is quoted in a release announcing the scholarship.

The VCS has historically collaborated with local students on various environmental initiatives, including beach cleanups and public art projects.

The scholarship is open to all high school seniors and current college students who are studying environmental fields. Eligible fields of study include life and physical sciences, environmental policy, engineering, ethics, law, justice and equity, education, and more.

Students interested in applying for the Blum Family–VCS Environmental Scholarship can contact the guidance departments at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) or Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School (MVPCS) for more information. Additionally, inquiries can be sent to info@vineyardconservation.org.