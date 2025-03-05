Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club summer camp

1 of 22

A community of about 20 to 30 campers begin their day by gathering in the gym at the M.V. Boys & Girls Club campus in Edgartown. This gives the kids time to greet their friends and counselors, play games, and sing their camp song. Children and counselors break up into groups for the first half of the day. The activities they might participate in include Island Spirit Kayak, riding and caring for horses with Misty Meadows, hiking one of the many trails with the Trustees, learning about the Island’s history at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, or taking a walk to the Edgartown library, just next door, for story time with Elyce.

After the morning adventures, campers and staff find their way back to the Boys and Girls Club building, which they use as their home base to share laughs and stories during lunch time. Sharing meals is a great way to bring everyone together. After lunch they return to the gym to join a mindfulness activity to relax their bodies and minds before heading off for the rest of the day.

The afternoon can be filled with some of the club kids heading to the water for a sail with Sail M.V., walking to the Edgartown public playground for some outdoor play, yoga in the backyard led by staff members and volunteers, or a walk to Dairy Queen or the Depot Market for a cool treat!

At the end of the day, kids have free choice to pick different programming activities on the club campus. These activities can vary from creating 3D prints in the learning center, making lava lamps in the art room, learning how to golf on the golf simulator, water play in the backyard, creating performances in the gym, or even relaxing and watching a movie in the lounge room.

Campers and counselors talk about the next day’s adventures before camp ends at 4 pm. What will the next day bring? There is such an expansive choice of things to do on Martha’s Vineyard that the M.V. Boys and Girls Club participants have plenty of activities to choose from over the summer. They have visited Slough Farm to practice cooking in their magnificent kitchen, walked the property of Mytoi Japanese Garden on Chappaquiddick, and played a round of mini-golf at Island Cove. Previously, they’ve had Vineyard Sound, and speakers from the African American Heritage Trail, visit.

The M.V. Boys and Girls Club provides a mix of structure and individual choice to encourage fun and enhance learning in a safe environment. The camp utilizes all the Island has to offer, and campers always know the next day will be filled with another adventure. You will find a dedicated, engaged staff who encourage kindness and respect, while providing a safe and fun environment, where participants are sure to create positive memories and make lifelong friendships.

The M.V. Boys & Girls Club Camp offers two three-week sessions, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. Contact Kendall Robinson for more information at kendall@mvbgclub.org or 508-627-3303; or visit mvbgclub.org.