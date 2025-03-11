Oliver Joseph Reich

Julia Spinale and William Reich Jr. of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Oliver Joseph Reich, on Feb. 20, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Oliver weighed 8 pounds, 6.6 ounces.

Walter Delano Jessee

Grace Turnbull and Zachary Jessee of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Walter Delano Jessee, on March 4, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Walter weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Sienna Robin O’Donnell

Michelle Suzanne O’Donnell and James Michael O’Donnell of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Sienna Robin O’Donnell, on March 3, 2025, at Marha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sienna weighed 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces.

Stephen St. Aubyn Dixon

Skye Dixon and Mathieu Dixon of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Stephen St. Aubyn Dixon, on March 2, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Stephen weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

Rian de Oliveira Gil

Cristina Gil and Raianderson Gil of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Rian de Oliveira Gil, on March 9, 2025, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.