Community poetry reading with Claudia Taylor

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Claudia Taylor, Martha’s Vineyard Poet Laureate for 2024-2026. —Courtesy Pathways

On Sunday, March 23, from 2 to 3:30 pm, a poetry reading featuring members of the community will take place at the Edgartown library. All are welcome to read their own work, recite a favorite poem, or simply come to listen. Each poet will have a maximum of 10 minutes to read. To sign up to be a reader, please email programs@edgartownlibrary.org. Readers will be selected in the order of sign-up. This reading will be hosted by adult programs coordinator Claudia Taylor, the Martha’s Vineyard poet laureate for 2024 – 26, who will introduce the reading with her poetry and a brief discussion about her role as poet laureate.

 

