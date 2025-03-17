Guiding Good Choices for families

Calling all parents and child caregivers: Guiding Good Choices is a six-week evidence-based program from the M.V. Family Resource Center, about preventing risky behavior and strengthening your relationship with your preteens and young teens (ages 8 to 14). While you participate with other parents, your youth will have the opportunity to join a free equine social skills group at Misty Meadows. Families will take home a “dinner in a box” after every class. The class starts Friday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 pm. For more information and to register: bit.ly/MVFRC_GoodChoices. Held at Misty Meadows Equine Center in West Tisbury.