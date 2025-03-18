Police, fire to benefit unhoused in rivalry hockey game

This coming Saturday, memories will be made at the Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena as the Islands police officers and firefighters trade badges for blades in the annual “Finest vs Bravest” ice hockey showdown.

More than bragging rights this year, all proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard to help the organization, which runs the Island’s only winter homeless shelter, provide stable housing and resources for those in need.

The game starts at 5 pm on Saturday, March 22 which is open to the public.