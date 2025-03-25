Tisbury Council on Aging: April 2025

Tisbury Senior Center on Pine Tree Road. —Mae Deary

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Weekly Activities

Mondays

  • 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
  • 11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn
  • 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
  • 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
  • Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.

Tuesdays

  • 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support
  • 11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

  • 8:30 am, Town Walkers
  • 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
  • 1 pm, Ukulele Players
  • 1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

  • 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
  • 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
  • 10 – 11:30 am, Knit Studio with Jo
  • 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
  • Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

  • 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
  • 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
  • 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

  • Free legal advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, April 10, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.
  • Vineyard Power will be here on Thursday, April 17, at 12:45 pm. Bring your latest electric bill or electric account number to sign up for an assessment.
  • Mary Beth (EmBee)’s “Fiber and Felt” art is hanging in the gallery in April and May.
  • Food Rescue, every weekday, 9:45 am.

Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.

 

