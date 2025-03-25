Tisbury Council on Aging: April 2025

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie

11:30 am, Bowling at the Barn

1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters

1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-744-8618.

Tuesdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

11 am – 1 pm, Digital Compass: Technology Support

11:05 am – 12 pm, Chair Volleyball

Wednesdays

8:30 am, Town Walkers

9 am, Play Readers with Discussion

1 pm, Ukulele Players

1 pm, Pick-up Ping Pong (lower level)

Thursdays

8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness

10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie

10 – 11:30 am, Knit Studio with Jo

11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole

Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-744-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball

1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Free legal advice with Atty. Bergeron, Thursday, April 10, 1 – 3 pm. Please call 508-696-4205 for an appointment.

Vineyard Power will be here on Thursday, April 17, at 12:45 pm. Bring your latest electric bill or electric account number to sign up for an assessment.

Mary Beth (EmBee)’s “Fiber and Felt” art is hanging in the gallery in April and May.

Food Rescue, every weekday, 9:45 am.

Please visit our website! www.tisburycoa.com.

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.