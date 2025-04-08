Island man facing felony larceny charge

A 43-year-old Island man, Edward H. Vargas is facing multiple charges following a series of events last month, including that he allegedly stole a car and attacked a hospital nurse.

Vargas, who is set to be arraigned at the Edgartown District Court next week, has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny over $1,200, and assault and battery on ambulance personnel. He has since been transported to a mental health facility off Island and is registered by the court as being homeless.

The trouble started March 25 when Vargas allegedly stole a black 2001 honda civic while the owner was unloading items on Winter Street by Andrews Church in Edgartown. According to police reports, inside the vehicle was also a wallet containing $1,500.

The car was discovered by the owner later in the day parked at Al’s Package Store. Officers requested camera footage from surrounding businesses but could not determine the identity of the individual. In the evening of the following day, Edgartown Police responded to reports of Vargas disturbing the peace near Edgartown Visitors Center on Church Street. According to police reports, officers transported Vargas to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for mental health reasons.

After receiving treatment, police report that Vargas attacked a hospital nurse. Later that night, while in a cell at the Dukes County House of Corrections, police report that he admitted to stealing the car, using change from the vehicle to buy a drink at Stop & Shop and scratch tickets at Your Market.

Vargas is due back in the Edgartown District Court on April 17.