Tennis teams advance to sweet 16

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s girls and boys tennis teams are looking to build on home-turf momentum after both teams cleared round one of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state championship tournament at home over the weekend.

Now, both teams are gearing up for round two on Island, with both scheduled to play round tat the high school’s Fennessy courts Monday and Tuesday.

The boys tennis team will be taking on the Groton-Dunstable Regional High School Crusaders on Monday at 3 pm. On the girls side, they’re set to battle it out with the Boston Latin Academy Dragons on Tuesday at 3 pm.

“We like the fact we play them at home,” said head coach of the girls tennis team Bill Rigali. “We play well at home so that’s to our advantage.”

Last Friday, the boys team delivered a strong performance, shutting out the Gloucester High School Fisherman 5-0, on the high school’s Fennessy courts. The girls team followed suit on Saturday morning, overpowering the Seekonk High School Warriors for a 4-1 final also at home.