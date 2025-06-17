Oak Bluffs Town Column

“Stand, you’ve been sitting much too long. There’s a permanent crease in your right or wrong.” —Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone

I had to quote the late, great Sly Stone, who passed away last week at 82. His pioneering music in the ’60s and ’70s was transformative for my generation. It was joyful, funky soul music that brought people together. His lyrics were politically charged, and remain relevant today.

Last weekend people did stand, all over the country, to speak up for rights and against wrongs. It was a stunning display of the power of unity and peaceful protest.

Juneteenth is here, a day to celebrate another step forward toward unity and equality in America. Join celebrations in Oak Bluffs and around the Island to honor this important day. The Oak Bluffs Polar Bears will be holding a special exercise circle at the Inkwell on Thursday morning at 9 am. All are welcome; bring water shoes. Jubilee Fest events go on all weekend, with speakers and music hosted at Union Chapel and sponsored by jubileecharity.org, and special events throughout town. Jubilee Fest will conclude with Sunday service at the Union Chapel at 10 am, and a closing water ceremony at the Inkwell with Dr. Jessica Harris at 11:30. Last Sunday, the Trinity Episcopal Church opened its season of service and worship with the dedication of a bench honoring beloved community member Gloria Wong. Susan Wilson let me know that service at the church every Sunday is at 9 am, with guest preachers featured each week.

O.B. Harbor Fest is Saturday, June 21, from 10 am to 6 pm. This fun, all-day celebration on the harbor includes vendors, food, and music. Come out and support all the artists, buy some treats, dance on the dock, and see your neighbors before the summer crowds take over!

Don’t miss this: “Clothes to Go” Fashion Show is Saturday, June 21, at the Tabernacle, 7 pm. This free event features local models wearing beautiful secondhand styles — find your summer wardrobe!

Save the date for the third annual Songwriters for Island Elderly Housing, June 27 at the Tabernacle. Performers include Willy Mason, Rose Guerin, Lexie Roth, Nina Violet, Jemima James, and many more. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

The Mariposa Museum and World Cultural Center has opened for the 2025 season with two diverse exhibits: “The Art of Torn Paper,” with artist Beverly Nunes Ramsay, and “Bedtime Stitches” featuring handstitched storytelling pieces by Salley Mavor. The artist-in-residence this summer is Harry Seymour, giving us a chance to savor his exquisite art all summer long. Whether it is Martha’s Vineyard landscapes in vibrant detail or portraits that bring life and emotion to the subjects, Harry’s art is unique and stunning. The museum is located at 57 Circuit Ave. For more info, go to mariposamuseum.org.

Happy birthday to Pam Swan on June 20. Birthday balloons go to Teddie and Robbie Pacheco on the 21st. June 22 is the day for Paula O’Connor and Sandi Moquin; happy birthday to Coach Jay Schofield on June 23. He shares the day with Melanie DeMore. Mika Durrell celebrates on June 24, along with Taalibah Cabral. Big birthday hugs to Kristen Coogan and Patty Philbin on June 25!

Send me your news!

