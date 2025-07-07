Three indicted over tattoo parlor investigation

Three individuals facing firearm and drug related charges following a Chilmark police investigation into an illegal tattoo parlor in February were indicted last week.

Kamari Clements, 18, from West Tisbury, was indicted for knowingly having in his possession a large capacity weapon, or large capacity feeding device. Kamel Timmons, 20, from Vineyard Haven, as well as his father Brooks Timmons, 50, were indicted on possession to distribute cocaine.

In February, Clements was observed showing off the GSG-522 .22LR Caliber rifle with a removed butt-stock on a camera inside a tattoo parlor operating without a license in the basement of a Chilmark home. Kamel Timmons was on the property as well, getting a tattoo at the time. After a search warrant was conducted on Timmons’ property, he and his father were charged with distribution of cocaine.

Following their indictments, all three were elevated to Superior Court cases last week.