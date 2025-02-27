Chilmark basement tattoo parlor investigation leads to gun, drug arrests

Three individuals are facing firearm and drug related charges after Chilmark police investigated an illegal tattoo parlor, allegedly being operated out of an Island residence by a teenager.

Police launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip earlier this month that a 16-year-old high school student was tattooing people — including other high school students — with tattoo supplies allegedly purchased by her mother.

Police reported that the unpermitted parlor was advertised on a public Instagram page, mv_tattoo_ , with a description reading “Slide in DM for tattoo/I also do stick and pokes (Martha’s Vineyard).” The account also had seven unique posts depicting 57 separate tattoo designs.

Chilmark officers responded to the residence where they observed the young woman tattooing Kamel Timmons from Vineyard Haven, 20, and Kamari Clements from West Tisbury, 18, on the couch playing video games.

In court documents, police reported that officers explained they were going to obtain a search warrant for the basement premises, ordering everyone to vacate to prevent destruction of evidence. They were also informed of a firearm in the basement.

Chilmark police obtained two warrants, one to search and seize the firearm of unknown make and type and a second to search and seize tattoo equipment, records of individuals who had received tattoos, and receipts or invoices of tattoo supplies.

Upon entry officers discover that the downstairs of the house had been remodeled to be reminiscent of a professional tattoo shop with padded tables, rolling carts with different inks, and multiple tattoo guns and needles.

A video captured through the surveillance cameras on the property showed Clements entering the apartment and showing the young tattoo artist a firearm.

Officers seized the tattoo supplies, a digital scale, a small amount of marijuana, pepper spray, and a black assault GSG-522 .22LR Caliber rifle, with the butt stock removed to make it small enough to fit in a backpack.

Police charged Clements with possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card with a court summons for March 3, although he denied to police that he owned the gun.

A search warrant was conducted at Timmons residence as well, where officers discovered multiple items indicating drug distribution such as plastic bags, a digital scale, over $3,400 in cash, and a white powdery substance in a clear white bag. He is now facing charges for the possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of firearms without a firearm identification card.

Timmons was placed under arrest and pleaded not guilty on all charges on Feb. 13 in the Edgartown District Court; he is expected back in court for a pretrial hearing on April 28.

White executing the warrants at Timmons residence, Brooks N. Timmons, 50, was also charged with distribution of class B substance cocaine. He also pleaded not-guilty on Feb. 13 and is now scheduled for a pretrial hearing also on April 28.

Chilmark police have an ongoing investigation into the tattoo operation.