Officials are monitoring potential Edgartown norovirus outbreak

Edgartown health agents are looking into a potential norovirus outbreak after 25 to 30 people connected to a number of events over the weekend in Edgartown were symptomatic of the illness.

A highly contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain, norovirus is frequently linked to contact with a person who has it and consumption of shellfish. In a press release from the board of health Wednesday, the potential outbreak was linked to private events on Chappaquidick and Edgartown this past weekend, but has not been confirmed through samples yet.

“The board of health and restaurant operators are working together to mitigate further spread of any foodborne illness,” the press release stated. “The Edgartown Reading Room and the Edgartown Yacht Club reported ill staff and voluntarily closed for service on Tuesday, July 22nd for a period of at least 48 hours to conduct deep cleaning.”

The locations will be fully operational again once they sanitize and the affected staff stay home for a minimum of 72 hours.

According to the release, norovirus can be spread through the consumption of food, direct contact with people who have it or shellfish that are harvested from contaminated water.

People are advised to wash their hands, thoroughly cook their food, and engage in safe, common-sense practices.