Norovirus confirmed in Edgartown

The presence and spread of norovirus was confirmed on Friday after further investigation and one positive stool sample from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The Edgartown Board of Health and Public Health Nurse Betsy Vanlandingham are monitoring the situation — which allegedly started at two restaurants — after patrons of events last weekend came down with gastrointestinal illness. Norovirus can often be mistaken for food poisoning or a stomach bug, but is a highly contagious virus that is spread through contact and affected food items — shellfish being a common culprit.

The Edgartown Yacht Club and the Edgartown Reading Room closed for service voluntarily last Tuesday after reports of ill staff members and patrons at events on Saturday, July 20th and Sunday, July 21st.

“Affected food service staff have been instructed to remain home until 72 hours after symptoms subside. After implementing these intervention measures, the affected establishments will be able to resume normal business operations,” a press release from the Edgartown board of health stated. “The Board of Health appreciates their full cooperation, and has issued an advisory to all food establishments in town emphasizing best practices for safe food handling.”

Health officials in Edgartown are advising Islanders to be aware of the symptoms of norovirus and get tested at the hospital for confirmation. Symptoms characteristically show up between 12-72 hours after exposure to the virus and last 24-72 hours with no long-term effects. Officials are recommending common sense practices, such as hand-washing and thoroughly cooking food, to mitigate risk.